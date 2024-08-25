Did cheetah introduction increase revenue like Mumbai penguin project? asks Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday wondered whether the introduction of cheetahs at Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh translated into the generation of revenue, claiming penguins in the Mumbai zoo boosted the income of the civic body.

"One should find out how much revenue generated after cheetahs were translocated to India (in Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh)," Thackeray told reporters.

The former state minister claimed the introduction of penguins in the civic-run Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan contributed to increased earnings for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).