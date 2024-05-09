Didn't get opportunity as I am not Sharad Pawar's son: Ajit Pawar

"I got the Pune Zilla Parishad under our control. Pimpri Chinchwad (in Pune district) was never in our control, but from 1992 till 2017, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was brought under the party's control and changed the face of the industrial town," he said.

He asked the people to come and see Baramati and the development he has done there.

Talking to reporters, Ajit Pawar also spoke about senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil's statement (during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in March) that he and his party workers want to defeat Sharad Pawar.

"He (Patil) should not have made those remarks. (After that statement), I told Chandrakant dada to look into the BJP's work in Pune and he (Ajit Pawar) and his party workers would look into the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. He should not have made that statement but no idea why he said that. But later, he never spoke a word," he said.

Latching on to Patil's statement, Sule had accused the BJP for conspiring to finish Sharad Pawar politically.

Asked about Sharad Pawar's statement that discussions had been held with the BJP but the decision to go with it was not made, Ajit Pawar said he is at least admitting that discussions were held.

"If you did not want to go, then why were discussions held? If you did not want to go with the BJP, why six meetings were held in Delhi with senior leadership (of BJP)," Ajit Pawar said.