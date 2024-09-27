Disappointed with unaddressed quota demand, Dhangar outfit says it won't support Shiv Sena

Addressing the media here, Madhav Bhau Gade, chief of the outfit Yashwant Sena, said, "If the Chief Minister does not have time to understand the Dhangar reservation and our other demands, we don't need him either."

Gade said while the Yashwant Sena had initially backed the Shinde-led party in the Lok Sabha elections, the lack of concrete decisions regarding reservation for the community has caused disappointment.