Doctor kills self in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar after harassment from husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old newly married doctor allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment from her husband in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Tuesday.

The doctor, Pratiksha Bhusare, who got married five months ago and recently joined one of the leading private hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a medical officer, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her home on Sunday, a police official said.

She left behind a seven-page note accusing her husband of harassment and blaming him for the extreme step, he said.