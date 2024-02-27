Doesn't matter what probe govt conducts against me, I will remain untainted: Manoj Jarange

Speaking to reporters, Jarange said, "If they (BJP) want to return to power, they have to trap me in something. No matter where they take me, I have nobody's (political) backing or financial support. My caste is my idol. It doesn't matter what inquiry is conducted; I will remain untainted."

Jarange, who withdrew his 17-days-long fast on Monday, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.