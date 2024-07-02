Drones spying on Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil? Maharashtra govt assures probe

Mumbai: Amid reports that “someone” is carrying out surveillance over Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil’s Antarwali Sarathi village through drones, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured a probe into the incident and present facts.

Antarwali Sarathi is located in the Ambad tehsil of Jalna district of Maharashtra.

After the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi flagged the issue, state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that the issue would be probed. “We will ask the district police to go into the details and present a report,” Desai told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.