Dynasties, old rivalries give BJP-led ruling alliance and Oppn MVA headaches in western Maharashtra

'In 2019, there was large-scale disappointment against BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil and Sharad Pawar was aware of it. But due to this political rivalry, Pawar convinced the state Congress leaders to give Sangli Lok Sabha seat to Swabhimani Paksha, a little-known party in the region. Vishal Patil, who was supposed to be fight on a Congress ticket, had to contest on the lesser known Swabhimani Paksh symbol (cricket bat) and lost. But, he still got three lakh votes against Sanjakaka's five lakh,' a close aide of Vishal Patil said.