Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi, calls him ‘head of NDA family’ ahead of Maharashtra polls

He also expressed confidence that the NDA would win in Bihar, citing PM Modi’s developmental work in the state.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 14:21 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPM ModiEknath ShindeNDAMaharashtra Assembly elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us