<p>Mumbai: Amid hectic political developments in Maharashtra and a tussle with the BJP on multiple fronts, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, chief leader of Shiv Sena, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.</p><p>"I met Modi to extend Diwali and New Year greetings," said Shinde, a key leader of the Maha Yuti-NDA ruling alliance. He presented the Prime Minister with a shawl, a bouquet, and a statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.</p><p>"During this meeting, there was a positive discussion on various topics. All constituents of the NDA are united by ideology, and this bond will grow stronger," Shinde added.</p><p>The visit comes ahead of the Maharashtra mega local bodies elections. Shinde said, "We discussed some issues related to the state. He is not only the Prime Minister of the country, but also the head of the NDA family. We recalled the memories of Balasaheb Thackeray."</p><p>He also expressed confidence that the NDA would win in Bihar, citing PM Modi's developmental work in the state. "The people of Bihar have faith that the NDA and double engine government will work for the state's progress," said Shinde, a former CM.</p><p>The Maha Yuti — comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — is currently facing differences over seat-sharing arrangements, particularly in municipal corporations.</p>