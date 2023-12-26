Eleven bonded labourers including nine women rescued from Thane district

Thane: As many as eleven bonded labourers including nine women have been rescued in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

They were working for a brick kiln owner at Tembhavli in Chimbipada area of Bhiwandi tehsil for more than eight years, said an official.

Bhiwandi Executive Magistrate and Tehsildar Adhik S Patil on Tuesday handed over an order for rehabilitation under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, to them.