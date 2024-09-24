Encounter death of Badlapur accused: Shiv Sena workers celebrate in Pune

Pune: Shiv Sena workers here on Saturday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the death of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in an alleged police encounter.

They also congratulated the Maharashtra government led by party chief Eknath Shinde.

Pramod Bhangire, Pune chief of the Shiv Sena, said they celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing `pedha' sweets outside the party office to boost the morale of state police.