Ensure no further incidents like Ghatkopar hoarding collapse occur: SC to Mumbai authorities

The bench said that the authorities should try to prevent incidents like these on any land, irrespective of whether it is owned by the railways or by the municipal corporation.

A counsel stated that the Ghatkopar incident was not before the court and the illegal hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar was not situated on railway land.

The counsel representing MCGM contended that his client is discharging functions not just under MMCA but also under the Disaster Management Act, which has an overriding effect on other laws.

It was also pointed out that several illegal hoardings have been identified on land belonging to the railways.

The court scheduled the matter for consideration after a week.

As many as 17 people had died and 75 were left injured after a massive illegal hoarding collapsed on top of a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, amid a dust storm across the city.

The collapse was attributed to the weak foundation of the pillar on which the billboard was placed.