Environmentalists blame scraping of river regulatory zones for flash floods in Mumbai

The RRZ also allowed rivers elbow room to flow during the heavy downpours upstream, he said and remarked: “You attack nature and nature strikes back”.

This is common sense and there is no rocket science involved, Kumar said and pointed out that the situation is going to worsen with global warming and the El Nino effect.

There was a move to rope in German experts to study the RRZ aspects but we have not heard anything about the progress which might have gotten stuck in state politics, he said.

Be it Ulhas, Bhatsa or now Barangi, the river fronts have been witnessing mindless development, Kumar pointed out and cautioned that the same development will face destruction when nature strikes back.

It is therefore important to have floodplains restored to allow rivers elbow room to flow during sudden downpours and the situation is going to get worse, Kumar said and asked the law makers to focus on environmental care.

Kumar also called for accountability on part of the officials who blindly sanction such real estate development.