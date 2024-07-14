Explained | What is Maharashtra's new bill to combat Naxalism in urban areas?

The BJP-led Maha Yuti government tabled the 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' on Thursday which aims to curb Naxalism in urban areas.

Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio and the law and judiciary ministry, tabled the Bill in the state Assembly.

Previously, states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also enacted similar laws in order to effectively prevent any unlawful activities.

Let us take a look at what this new bill is about, its provisions and how is the Maharashtra government planning to justify it.

What is the new bill?

'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' bill will give several powers to the government and the police machinery in combating unlawful activities. Additionally, the bill says that "any action which constitutes a danger or menace to public order, peace and tranquility or interferes or tends to interfere with maintenance of public order or interferes or tends to interfere with administration of law or its established institutions and personnel will be considered as unlawful activity."

Fadnavis said that Naxalism is not only limited to the remote areas, but also prevalent in urban areas through Naxal frontal organisations. "The spread of active frontal organisations of the Naxal groups give constant and effective support in terms of logistics and safe refuge to their armed cadres," he said.

What is the jail term in the new bill?

When the bill is passed, association with an unlawful organisation will see a jail term from three to seven years and a fine of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh.