Explained | What is Maharashtra's new bill to combat Naxalism in urban areas?

The BJP-led Maha Yuti government tabled the 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' on Thursday which aims to curb Naxalism in urban areas.
Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio and the law and judiciary ministry, tabled the Bill in the state Assembly.
Previously, states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also enacted similar laws in order to effectively prevent any unlawful activities.
Let us take a look at what this new bill is about, its provisions and how is the Maharashtra government planning to justify it.
What is the new bill?
'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024' bill will give several powers to the government and the police machinery in combating unlawful activities. Additionally, the bill says that "any action which constitutes a danger or menace to public order, peace and tranquility or interferes or tends to interfere with maintenance of public order or interferes or tends to interfere with administration of law or its established institutions and personnel will be considered as unlawful activity."
Fadnavis said that Naxalism is not only limited to the remote areas, but also prevalent in urban areas through Naxal frontal organisations. "The spread of active frontal organisations of the Naxal groups give constant and effective support in terms of logistics and safe refuge to their armed cadres," he said.
What is the jail term in the new bill?
When the bill is passed, association with an unlawful organisation will see a jail term from three to seven years and a fine of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh.
Legal provisions against Naxalism
As reported by The Indian Express, before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was implemented on July 1, 2024, sections like 153A, which means "prompting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion race.." of the Indian Penal Code were used by the agencies. However, now under BNS this charge has been listed as Section 196.
The agencies also use laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that lets the agencies who are investigating, an additional period to file chargesheet and toughens the procedure of securing bail.
The bill tabled in Maharashtra Assembly
Stating that the existing laws are "ineffective" and are "inadequate" to curb Naxalism, the government introduced the bill. The bill also provides power to the state government to declare any organistation as unlawful.
Opposition's stance on the bill
The opposition in Maharashtra has opposed the bill. Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan said that the opposition had requested the Speaker not to push the bill.
“This is nothing but to muzzle protests… The government wanted to present and pass this Bill today itself. We opposed it and requested the Speaker not to push it through. We will oppose the Bill vehemently,” he said as reported by The Indian Express.
