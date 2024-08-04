Fadnavis taking political vengeance, using former cop Waze to level allegations: Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday claimed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was taking 'political vengeance' by levelling allegations against him using sacked police officer Sachin Waze.

Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh challenged Fadnavis to make Justice Chandiwal Commission report public, claiming he had been given a clean chit.