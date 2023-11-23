Farmers in Hingoli facing mounting debts, express to sell organs

“Farmers in Hingoli district have shown readiness to sell their organs after being faced with a dilemma of how to repay their loans. It is the misfortune of Maharashtra which is the land of great men like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's that farmers are left with no choice but to sell their organs to pay off their debts, but the BJP government in the state is not even ashamed of it, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.

“In some parts of the state there is a wet drought and in some parts there is a dry drought, there is no price for agricultural produce, there is no price for vegetables and fruits including soybeans, cotton, pulses, onions, There is a mountain of debt on the farmers who are struggling to get even crop insurance and Chief Minister (Shinde) and both the Deputy Chief Ministers (Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) are making empty promises of helping the farmers,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said: “This is an extremely serious matter. The state government should immediately declare drought in Maharashtra and extend much-needed aid to the suffering farmers”.