Farmers' leader Raju Shetti to tour sugar belt in Western Maharashtra

In a politically-significant development, prominent farmers’ leader Raju Shetti, who had remained equidistant from the ruling BJP-led NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition, would undertake a 22-day 522-km tour of Western Maharashtra from October 17 to November 7 to highlight the issue of sugar farmers, who are under stress.
Shetti (56), the founder of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), is a former MLA from Shirol and ex-MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district.
Both the BJP and Congress have reached out to him. However, so far, Shetti had refused to join either of the two diametrically-opposite coalitions.
During this yatra, Shetti intends to personally visit significant and prominent sugar mills in the districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara which are known for the sugar-belt politics.
Shetti has been demanding that sugarcane farmers get Rs 400 per tonne on sugar produced last season.
“The farmers are facing problems and they need to be helped out,” said Shetti.
In 2009, Shetti had defeated Kallappa Awade of Congress, while in 2014, he defeated Nivedita Mane of the NCP.
At one point of time, Shetti was part of BJP-led NDA, however, in 2017, he came out of the fold raising several issues including the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and had even been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.