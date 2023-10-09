Farmers' leader Raju Shetti to tour sugar belt in Western Maharashtra

Shetti has been demanding that sugarcane farmers get Rs 400 per tonne on sugar produced last season.

“The farmers are facing problems and they need to be helped out,” said Shetti.

In 2009, Shetti had defeated Kallappa Awade of Congress, while in 2014, he defeated Nivedita Mane of the NCP.

At one point of time, Shetti was part of BJP-led NDA, however, in 2017, he came out of the fold raising several issues including the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and had even been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.