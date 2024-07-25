Eminent social activist Father Francis D’britto no more

Mumbai, DHNS: Eminent social worker, environmental activist and Marathi writer Father Francis D’britto passed away on Thursday at Vasai in Palghar district. He was 81.

A Catholic priest, Father D’britto passed away at the Holy Spirit Church at Nandakhal in Vasai, a suburb of Mumbai.

He was the author of the Subodh Bible, a translation of the Bible into the Marathi language.

Father D’britto had authored over 50 books and was a prolific writer contributing to several Marathi newspapers.