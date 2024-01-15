Felt suffocating, toxic: Milind Deora slams Congress's politics

The ex-Congress man continued, "My father told me to speak well on Day One of politics… It is about working with people. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who brought the 1991 reforms, never named industrialists and attacked them."

He also told the publication, "He (Manmohan Singh) questioned institutions. The Congress is personally attacking businessmen. It is very sad that party that was great once has gone down to a level of calling people names and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi names. I've never made such statements in my 20 years of politics."

Milind said that Shinde had assured him that he could be an MP.

He said, "The Congress didn't believe that. He (Shinde) invited me to the party so that I could guide them."

Deora also expressed that he was upset over the Congress's lack of response to Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut's remarks.

He remarked, "I did express regret over Sanjay Raut's statement that Congress should negotiate in Maharashtra from zero seats. Not one leader from Delhi told Shiv Sena UBT regarding the statement. They have reached a stage where they are dictated by a party which lost its symbol and has no status."

He also rebuffed the Congress's claim that the timing of his party change has been calculated to upstage Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

He said, "It is unfortunate that Congress has said this and if the big leader is leaving then they should address their concern rather than question the timing. It's ridiculous."