Female Leopard rescued from 50-foot-deep well in Maharashtra

In yet another daring triumphant wildlife rescue mission, a female leopard was rescued from a hazardous 50-foot-deep well in Manjarwadi village, located in the Junnar forest range of Pune in Maharashtra. The rescue mission was undertaken by the Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

On Saturday, a concerned farmer reported to the forest department that a leopard had fallen into a perilously deep well in Manjarwadi village. Realising the urgency of the situation, the MFD and Wildlife SOS rescue team reached the spot to manage the critical situation.

Upon arrival, the rescue team gauged the situation and assessed the well was nearly 50 feet deep. The rescue operation commenced with the careful lowering of a specially devised trap cage into the deep well. This cage facilitated the leopard’s safe boarding, ensuring a secure extraction from the precarious situation. The collaborative efforts of the forest officers and the Wildlife SOS team were crucial in executing the rescue operation efficiently.