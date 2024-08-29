Female leopard rescued from poultry farm in Maharashtra's Junnar

Mumbai: In a difficult operation, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department successfully rescued an approximately 4-year-old female leopard from a poultry farm in Dholwad village in Junnar in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

Early in the morning on Thursday, poultry farm workers in Dholwad village made a startling discovery — a leopard had been trapped inside a small duck enclosure.

The feline had already devoured two ducks before it was spotted by the villagers. Recognising the delicate nature of the situation, they swiftly informed the Maharashtra Forest Department, who in turn immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance.