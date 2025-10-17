<p>Mumbai: Staging a massive show to strength in Beed, veteran politician and minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the fight to prevent dilution of the quota of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will continue in court and streets even as he hit out at Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil.</p><p>“We have to fight on two fronts…we have already moved court…we will continue to fight in court and we continue our fight for rights in the streets,” Bhujbal in the Beed district addressing the mammoth OBC morcha. </p><p>“It is being said that there is an ‘antar’ (difference) between OBCs and Marathas…but it is because of antarwali’s darinda,” said Bhujbal, in what was a reference to Jarange Patil, who is based in Antarwali Sarati in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district. </p><p>Bhujbal, who is a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being targetted though he has provided separate reservation to the Maratha community. </p>.Govt has opened Pandora's box with Maratha quota GR, says Chhagan Bhujbal.<p>Bhujbal said that the OBCs are not against reservation to the Marathas, however, the existing reservation structure should not be disturbed. </p><p>Besides Bhujbal, who is state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister and founder of Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad, others present were former minister Dhananjay Munde and OBC leaders Prakash Shendge and Laxman Hake. </p>