Final hearing in 2008 Malegaon blast case begins: All you need to know

Mumbai: Sixteen years after a blast rocked the communally-sensitive town of Malegaon in Nashik district, a special court in Mumbai commenced final hearing in the case which has strong political overtones.

Seven accused, who are facing trial in the case are: Sadhvi Pragyasingh Thakur, the former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Purohit, a former Military Intelligence official; Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi, who is a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya; Major Ramesh Upadhyaya (Retd), an expert in bomb-making; Sudhakar Chaturvedi alias Chanakya Sudhakar; Sameer Kulkarni, who helped procure explosives, and Ajay Rahirkar, who is associated with Abhinav Bharat.

All are facing trial under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The blast on September 29, 2008 during the month of Ramzan and on the eve of Navratri had claimed six lives and injured six persons in Malegaon.

After the blast, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stepped in and took charge from the Nashik Rural police. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Four accused in the case were earlier discharged by the court.

The prosecution, during the start of the final hearing, said that the intention of the terror act was to create communal rift and endanger internal security.