FIR against 65 for road blockade in Navi Mumbai after man's death in accident

Based on a complaint by a constable at Uran police station, a case was registered on Sunday against eight identified people and 57 others under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.