FIR against organisers of Maratha quota activist's rally for violation of time limit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have registered an FIR against six organisers of a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for holding the event beyond the permissible time limit, an official said on Tuesday.

The organisers had sought permission from police for Jarange's rally in Kannad city here on December 2 and it was scheduled at 6 pm. It was supposed to conclude by 10 pm.