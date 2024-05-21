Flamingos' safe haven Mumbai turning out to be deadly for the majestic birds

Mumbai: Over the last three decades, the financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs have emerged as a haven for flamingos, however, recent back to back incidents come as a shocker.

These majestic pink birds are winter guests of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In February, at least seven flamingos died after they hit a monstrous signboard off the Nerul Jetty in Navi Mumbai while in April, 10 flamingos were found dead in the DPS Lake area of Nerul in Navi Mumbai.