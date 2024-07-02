Former DGPs, CPs in Maharashtra back new set of criminal laws

Mumbai: In what comes as a boost for the new set of criminal laws that have come into effect, former Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Maharashtra, Commissioners of Police (CPs) of Mumbai, and police top brass have backed the new legislations, saying that they will go a long way in dispensing justice in the emerging scenarios.

The three new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—replace three archaic colonial-era statutes, namely, the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860), Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (1 of 1872).

The laws, passed in 2023 by the Parliament, came into force from 1 July, 2024.

Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla, the first woman to occupy the post, said that the three new criminal laws are a transformation from giving a penalty to the accused to ensuring justice to the victim.

Police officer A N Roy, who had served as Mumbai CP and Maharashtra DGP, said that the new law takes a victim-centric approach compared to the British-era laws. “The provisions of BNS provide timely justice to women and children with increased punishments in these cases. It introduces digital, electronic evidence reviews along with more focus on national security. The legal provisions are clearly citizen-friendly and enable timely justice,” said Roy, who headed the state police force during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and had handled terror cases in the past.