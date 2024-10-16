Four to five angles have emerged in Baba Siddique's murder case, says Fadnavis

<p>Mumbai: Four to five possible angles have emerged behind the murder of politician-businessman Baba Siddique, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said on Wednesday.</p><p>“So far, four to five angles have emerged…investigations underway…once there is a breakthrough, the Mumbai Police will share details with you,” Fadnavis, told reporters.</p><p>In a related development, Siddique’s son and Vandre East MLA Zeeshan Siddique visited the Mumbai Police commissioner at Crawford Market in south Mumbai.</p> .Baba Siddique murder: Shooters learnt to operate firearms through YouTube videos.<p>So far, the Crime Branch-CID, which is investigating the case, has arrested four persons. </p><p>The four accused are two shooters Gurmail Singh from Haryana, Dharamraj Kashyap and Harishkumar Balakram, who hail from Baraich in Uttar Pradesh and work in Pune and Pravin Lonkar, who hails from Akola. </p><p>Pravin’s brother Shubham Lonkar is on the run. </p> .<p>They two are involved in writing a social media post claiming responsibility for the murder. </p><p>Police are looking out for another Baraich resident Shivkumar Gautam, the third shooter. </p><p>One of the conspirators and main handler Mohammed Zishan Akhtar, who is from Punjab, is absconding. </p>