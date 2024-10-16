Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Four to five angles have emerged in Baba Siddique's murder case, says Fadnavis

“So far, four to five angles have emerged…investigations underway…once there is a breakthrough, the Mumbai Police will share details with you,” Fadnavis, told reporters.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 14:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us