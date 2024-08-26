From Rs 15 lakh for all, BJP now giving Rs 1500: Aaditya's swipe over Ladki Bahin

Talking about an old statement of prime minister Narendra Modi about too much of BMC's funds being locked up in fixed deposits, Thackeray said, "It is inaccurate to oppose the increasing FDs. Entrusting all of Mumbai's work to a single industrialist is not advisable.

"Thanks to these FDs, we have been able to operate efficiently without raising taxes in the city." The projects undertaken by the Eknath Shinde government in the past two years have not been completed, he said, adding that concretization of roads is pending and there are corruption allegations in supply of vending machines and sanitary pads.