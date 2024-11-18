Home
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted by NIA, Mumbai cops, held in US: Report

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 17:02 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 17:02 IST
India NewsUSMaharashtraCrimeLawrence Bishnoi

