Girl's body recovered from sugarcane field in Kolhapur; uncle held for rape-murder

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "The girl's family is from Bihar. As per primary information, her uncle beat her up on Wednesday afternoon and she left home. A local police station received a complaint at around 10 pm on Wednesday that the girl was missing. Her body was found this morning and the police suspect sexual assault on the girl. The police have detained some suspects."

"We will go to the bottom of this case and the perpetrators will face strict action. We will provide all possible help to the family," Fadnavis said.