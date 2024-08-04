Godavari in spate, residents along its banks in Nashik district told to stay alert

Nashik: The administration in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has appealed to citizens to stay alert amid a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that in the wake of incessant rains in the district, the authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, at 4 pm.

Due to the water discharge, the water level in Godavari has increased and there could be a flood-like situation downstream in Saikheda and Chandroi villages in Niphad taluka in the district, the official said.