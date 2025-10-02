Menu
Government must declare complete loan waiver by Diwali for farmers: Manoj Jarange Patil

He said, 'Don’t elect anyone in the local bodies elections if the demands are not met.'
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 11:32 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 11:32 IST
