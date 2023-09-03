Govt committed to Maratha reservation: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

As the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi engaged on a blame game on the issue of Maratha reservation, the home department sent Jalna superintendent of police on compulsory leave for last week’s lathi-charge that triggered a major political issue in Maharashtra.

The government sent Jalna superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave pending probe into the lathi charge even as two officials were transferred out of Jalna.

The government has announced a high-level probe into the incident.

“The government has already announced a probe and no one would be spared,” Shinde said in Buldhana district at the ‘shashan aplya dari’ (government at your doorstep) event.