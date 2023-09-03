Govt committed to Maratha reservation: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

As the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi engaged on a blame game on the issue of Maratha reservation, the home department sent Jalna superintendent of police on compulsory leave for last week’s lathi-charge that triggered a major political issue in Maharashtra.
The government sent Jalna superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave pending probe into the lathi charge even as two officials were transferred out of Jalna.
The government has announced a high-level probe into the incident.
“The government has already announced a probe and no one would be spared,” Shinde said in Buldhana district at the ‘shashan aplya dari’ (government at your doorstep) event.
The probe would be led by additional director general of police (law and order) Sanjay Saxena.
“Let me reiterate, the government is committed to give reservation to the Maratha community and we are working in this regard,” he said and pointed fingers at the erstwhile MVA dispensation. "We will also come to know who is reaping political benefits out of such protest,'' he said.
More than 40 people including police personnel were injured after a protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district turned violent on Friday.
The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, since Tuesday. More than 300 persons have been booked b police.
Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said both the deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were missing from the ‘‘shashan aplya dari’ event. “While Pawar did not turn up even after confirming, Fadnavis is in Ladakh,” he said.