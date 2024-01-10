Govt completely constitutional: Fadnavis after Speaker's real Sena verdict

Mumbai: BJP’s stalwart and troubleshooter Devendra Fadnavis - who has stitched a BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the last two years - said the dispensation was 'completely constitutional' and claimed all legal procedures were followed in government formation.

The Maharashtra Speaker on Wednesday legitimised the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the 'real' Sena — in what comes as a major jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-group, now known as Shiv Sena-UBT.

According to Fadnavis, the government would complete its full tenure.

“That is why this government is strong and stable. And we have been saying this from the beginning,” said Fadnavis, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister.

Fadnavis, a former two-time Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition, congratulated CM Eknath Shinde after the verdict.

“….still some people were trying to destabilize the atmosphere in the state by deliberately and repeatedly spreading misconceptions about the government. After the order given by the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) today after placing various pieces of evidence, now there is no reason in anyone's mind to doubt the stability of the government,” he said.