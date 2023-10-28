JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Gram panchayat member ends life over Maratha quota, Marathwada drought

In his suicide note, Kadam claimed continuous drought and lack of reservation for the Maratha community meant even paying fees for education was difficult.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 17:34 IST

Follow Us

Latur: A 26-year-old gram panchayat member allegedly committed suicide in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday over distress caused by drought as well as lack of Maratha quota, a police official said.

Mahesh Kadam, a resident of Dhalegaon in Ahmedpur tehsil, consumed poison at around 12:30 pm and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Andhori primary health centre, he said.

In his suicide note, Kadam claimed continuous drought and lack of reservation for the Maratha community meant even paying fees for education was difficult, the official said.

His kin claimed he had completed post graduation in Marathi and Political Science but was upset over not getting opportunities despite his qualification, which included B.Ed and D.Ed degrees.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe was underway, the Kingaon police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 October 2023, 17:34 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraSuicideMaratha quota

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT