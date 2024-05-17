GRP gave permission to Bhinde's firm to erect four more 'illegal' hoardings in 2021, says BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Bhavesh Bhinde, director of M/s Ego Media Pvt. Ltd., which had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar killing 16 people and injuring 75 was nabbed from Rajasthan and brought to the city early on Friday.

The illegal 125 feet x 125 feet hoarding, which stood on a piece of land in possession of the GRP, crashed onto a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area on Monday evening when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains.

Ex-MP Somaiya had alleged on Thursday that no tender process was followed for the Ghatkopar hoarding, and the government got virtually nothing from the contract, while Bhinde earned more than Rs 100 crore in revenue.

“As per my information, three new sites were identified near the hoarding that collapsed, and 12 new hoardings were proposed to be erected. The entire tender procedure for these 12 hoardings is mired in irregularities. The tender process is for 10 years but the work order was for 30 years,” he had claimed.