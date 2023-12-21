Halal food: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wants Maharashtra to follow UP model

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has sought a ban on halal certification of food items in Maharashtra on the lines of the decision taken by his party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government, on November 18, banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur on Wednesday, the BJP MLA claimed the money from this process was being used to fund terrorism.