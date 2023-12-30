'Haven't received invitation, don't need one': Uddhav on Ram temple consecration

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, who is yet to receive an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple on January 22, 2024, stated that he doesn't need an invite to go to Ayodhya.

“My request is not to make the inauguration ceremony of the temple a political issue. Ram Lalla is not the property of any particular political party,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Ram Lalla is ours as well. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the Chief Minister, I went to Ayodhya…even before that I had visited Ayodhya,” Thackeray said.