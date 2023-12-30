'Haven't received invitation, don't need one': Uddhav on Ram temple consecration

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, who is yet to receive an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple on January 22, 2024, stated that he doesn't need an invite to go to Ayodhya.
“My request is not to make the inauguration ceremony of the temple a political issue. Ram Lalla is not the property of any particular political party,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.
"Ram Lalla is ours as well. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the Chief Minister, I went to Ayodhya…even before that I had visited Ayodhya,” Thackeray said.
However, when asked about receiving an invitation, he replied, "Yes, I have not received any invitation, and I don't need one."
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is extending invites to prominent personalities and political leaders for the grand event.
"Those who pulled the Babri Masjid down are not there today. Some people may have gone on a school picnic because they were of that age at that time," he said, taking a subtle dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Thackeray also emphasised that the Supreme Court's decision paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple, with no role played by the Centre.