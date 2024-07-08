Mumbai rains: Bridge washed away, 54 rescued from flooded houses in Thane

Thane: A bridge was washed away while 54 persons were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release.

The district received 65 mm rainfall on Sunday, it said.

Thane city recorded 120.87 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 am on Monday, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city received 45.98 mm of rain in just one hour between 3.30 am and 4.30 am on Monday, he said.

Since June 1, the city has so far received 858.87 mm rainfall compared to 917.90 mm in the same period last year, he said.

