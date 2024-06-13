Hit-and-run turns out to be murder: Woman held for killing father-in-law over Rs 300 cr property

Nagpur: A woman town planning official was held for allegedly planning the murder of her father-in-law with an eye on his property reportedly worth Rs 300 crore, a Nagpur Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Purshottam Puttewar (82) died after being run over by a car in Balaji Nagar on May 22 but a probe and CCTV footage from the area showed it was a case of murder, he said.

Following an extensive probe, Archana Manish Puttewar (53), an assistant director in the Town Planning department, was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till June 9, he said.

"She provided funds to the accused to purchase a used car to knock down her father-in-law in order to make the murder look like an accident. It is apparently to gain control of his property of Rs 300 crore," the official said.