I will contest polls and win, says Sanjay Nirupam after expulsion from Congress

Mumbai: Lashing out at the Congress leadership and asserting that Nehruvian Socialism as an ideology has expired, Sanjay Nirupam, a former Member of Parliament who was expelled from the Congress party, said he is going to contest the Lok Sabha polls and win the elections for sure.

Nirupam dropped hints that he may join the BJP-led NDA alliance and said he would announce his next destination after Navratri on 9 April.

“I will contest the elections from here and going to win for sure,” said Nirupam. “We are now in Kharmas month… Navratri is coming on 9 April… I will announce after that,” he said.

Nirupam was expelled by the Congress for statement against the grand old party’s leadership and that of allies. However, he said that he had sent his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge before the letter of expulsion came.