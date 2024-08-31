I work for people: Ajit Pawar plays down row over Sena minister's remarks against NCP

When asked about Sawant's remarks, Ajit Pawar told reporters at the Nagpur airport, "I had decided at the start of the 'Jansanman Yatra' that I don't want to criticise or comment against anyone. It doesn't matter to me if someone speaks against me. I believe in my work and work for the people." To a query on Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing talks, Pawar said, "The leaders of all three ruling allies will hold a press conference and inform the media about the seats."