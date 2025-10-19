<p>Navi Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icici-bank">ICICI Bank</a>, along with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) commenced construction of a new cancer care building at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.</p><p>Funded through ICICI the Bank’s CSR contribution of Rs 625 crore, the facility will be among India’s largest radiation therapy centres, equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. </p><p>This is part of the ICICI Bank’s larger commitment of Rs 1,800 crore to TMC for setting up of three state-of-the-art cancer care buildings — one each at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.India's first high-dose MIBG therapy for cancer successfully administered at Tata Memorial Centre.<p>The 11-storey building with a ground floor and two basements will span across 3.4 lakh square feet. </p><p>It will house 12 state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and other advanced cancer care equipment which deliver precise radiation to cancer cells thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.</p><p>The ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology will serve 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over two lakh radiation sessions to these patients. In addition, the block will provide OPD consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients a year. It is expected to be completed by 2027. ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank, will oversee its implementation.</p>