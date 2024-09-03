IIT Bombay placements: Minimum salary package falls to Rs 4 lakh per annum as only 75% students land jobs

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) saw a rise in average annual salary offered to its students during the 2023-24 placement drive but, the minimum package offered dropped to an all time low of Rs 4 lakh per annum.

Ten students accepted offers between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum. 558 offers of more than Rs 20 lakh CTC were made by 123 companies of which 22 offers were of above Rs 1 crore per annum, a report released by IIT Bombay said.

The placement report for the 2023-24 academic year, also indicated that fewer students compared to last year got placed this time. While in the placement drive of 2022-23, 82 per cent students landed jobs, the numbers stood at nearly 75 per cent this year.