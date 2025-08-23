<p>Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a major offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over India’s participation in Asia Cup when it would take on Pakistan in Dubai. </p><p>“People take to the streets for pigeons, dogs and elephants…it is good, very good, however, where did this humanity go when people were killed in Pahalgam…the sindoor were wiped out,” asked Thackeray, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. </p><p>“Our Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor is still undergoing…the Prime Minister said hot sindoor is flowing in his blood…when did it become cold drink,” he said.</p><p>“When the incident took place, the entire Opposition supported the government…how can you allow the Indian team to play cricket with Pakistan…our armed forces did everything and they take the credit,” he said.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut shot off a letter to the PM on this issue. “You once declared that blood and water cannot flow together, will blood and cricket now flow side by side?” Raut questioned, adding, "The blood of the Indians killed in the Pahalgam attack has not yet dried, and the tears of their families have not yet stopped….so playing cricket matches with Pakistan is inhumane.”</p><p>“Matches against Pakistan involve large-scale betting and online gambling, with many BJP members allegedly involved. (Amit Shah’s son) Jay Shah, a prominent figure from Gujarat, (who is the International Cricket Council Chairman) is currently steering cricket affairs. Is there significant financial turnover for the BJP in this?,” he asked. </p>.Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS likely to contest polls in all Mumbai corporations together.<p>“Playing cricket with Pakistan is not only an insult to the valour of our soldiers but also to every martyr who sacrificed their life for Kashmir, including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. These matches are happening in Dubai. If they were held in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena would have disrupted them. By prioritizing cricket with Pakistan over Hindutva and patriotism, you are treating the sentiments of the nation's people as worthless,” he said.</p><p>The letter comes a day after Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the government over the issue.</p><p>In a letter to Mandaviya, he said, “Recently, the Prime Minister said that water and blood cannot flow together, from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, sadly enough, and shamelessly, the BCCI is sending a team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sacrifice of our Jawans? Is it above the Sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgam? In the past, many nations have been isolated in sports over a cause that is for the greater good of humanity. Terrorism is one such cause, that lets neither of our nation's progress peacefully. Yet, only because of BCCI's insistence, and desire for the money and ad revenue probably, it holds the sindoor, and lives of our jawans.” </p><p>Aaditya said the NCERT has added a chapter on Pahalgam and how terrorists came from Pakistan. “May be send the BCCI officials this textbook first? We sent delegations of MPs to countries around the world to isolate Pakistan and now our very own BCCI is playing Pakistan! Send delegations to explain this?”</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said, “He has written the right thing. There should be no India-Pakistan match, even if it is in a series or a one-to-one match.”</p>