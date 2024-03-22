'Indicative of a strong dictatorial streak': NCP(SP) slams Centre for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) has slammed the BJP-led Centre for targeting opposition parties including freezing the bank accounts of Congress and arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Pawar pointed out when Kejriwal was harassed in a similar manner, he had made a clean sweep of the Delhi Assembly elections on two occasions (2015 and 2020), and predicted that even this time the AAP will get the sympathy votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“Central agencies are being misused by the government,” the veteran politician said.