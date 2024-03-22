'Indicative of a strong dictatorial streak': NCP(SP) slams Centre for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) has slammed the BJP-led Centre for targeting opposition parties including freezing the bank accounts of Congress and arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Pawar pointed out when Kejriwal was harassed in a similar manner, he had made a clean sweep of the Delhi Assembly elections on two occasions (2015 and 2020), and predicted that even this time the AAP will get the sympathy votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
“Central agencies are being misused by the government,” the veteran politician said.
Terming it as an assault on democracy, NCP (SCP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase expressed deep concern over the BJP's attempts to stifle opposition voices and undermine the democratic process.
“By freezing the bank accounts of the Congress party, and arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP is resorting to undemocratic and unethical tactics,” Tapase said.
“We stand firm in its condemnation of the BJP's actions, which is indicative of a strong dictatorial streak within the ruling party. Such blatant attempts to suppress and intimidate political opponents are unethical and contrary to the principles of democracy,” he said.
Tapase reaffirmed that the NCP (SCP) along with all the other I.N.D.I.A. bloc political parties are committed to continue opposing and exposing the BJP's autocratic style of governance.
“The NCP (NCP) under Sharad Pawar remains undeterred in its mission to champion the rights of the people and hold the government accountable for its actions. As the political landscape in India continues to evolve, the NCP, under the guidance of Sharad Pawar, remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the voices of the opposition are heard loud and clear as the countdown to Lok Sabha elections begin,” he said.
(Published 22 March 2024, 09:16 IST)