Infra boost for Mumbai metropolitan region: Rs 600 cr sanctioned for Vasai-Virar suburbs

Mumbai: In what would significantly boost infrastructure development in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for Vasai-Virar in the far western suburbs of the financial capital of India.
As per plans, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway - which passes through the Vasai-Virar region in Palghar district - will be concretised and widened to 12 lanes - a 110-km phase between Dahisar and Talasari.
Besides, a 40-metre ring road within the corporation limits, and concretisation of the roads of five cities that connect from the highway among others, has also been given a thrust.
Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function organised by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur, the founder of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.
Nallasopara MLA Kshitiij Thakur, Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil, and former VVMC mayors Pravin Shetty, Rajeev Patil, and Narayan Mankar were also present on the occasion.
“The road works will considerably ease vehicular traffic woes people have to face during their daily commute,” he said.
Gadkari also invited Hitendra Thakur to visit Delhi to discuss more infrastructure projects.
"The population of Vasai-Virar is increasing rapidly. As a result, vehicular traffic is also increasing. Also, there has been a huge increase in traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Considering all this, we had demanded that all the projects needed to be completed at the earliest. Finally, our efforts were successful and Gadkari immediately sanctioned a fund of Rs 600 crores. Work on the said projects would begin in a month," said Thakur.
"During our visit to Delhi, we will bring huge funds for other Vasai-Virar projects as well. After the completion of these projects, the development of Vasai taluka will be quicker," he added.
Many road works were pending in Vasai-Virar municipal limits since all of those come under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry.