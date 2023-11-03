Infra boost for Mumbai metropolitan region: Rs 600 cr sanctioned for Vasai-Virar suburbs

Mumbai: In what would significantly boost infrastructure development in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for Vasai-Virar in the far western suburbs of the financial capital of India.

As per plans, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway - which passes through the Vasai-Virar region in Palghar district - will be concretised and widened to 12 lanes - a 110-km phase between Dahisar and Talasari.

Besides, a 40-metre ring road within the corporation limits, and concretisation of the roads of five cities that connect from the highway among others, has also been given a thrust.

Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function organised by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur, the founder of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.