Infrastructure upgrade to fuel realty in MMR

As per Colliers’ latest report “MMR Infrastructure – Upgrading Real Estate”, in tandem with improved connectivity, commercial office micro markets of BKC and Western suburbs will see an uptick in annual leasing. The traditional micro markets of old CBD & Central Mumbai are set to receive a major facelift while the satellite market of Navi Mumbai will offer a plethora of real estate opportunities.

While coverage and usage adoption are of paramount importance in determining the success of upcoming infrastructure projects in the real estate growth story of MMR, timely completion is equally critical in achieving the desired socio-economic outcomes. Moreover, the projects will have a multiplier effect in the region, where it will not only reduce the burden on the existing infrastructure but boost the overall economy of the region. Decongestion, connectivity improvement and a sustainable growth across micro markets are likely to solidify MMRs preferred positioning for real estate investments in India.