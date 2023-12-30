‘It’s all for the benefit of PM’s friends’

Varsha Gaikwad, a former minister and a four-time Congress MLA of Maharashtra, has been at the forefront of the protest against the award of the contract of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project to the Adani Group. She tells DH’s Mrityunjay Bose that the project is aimed at helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends.

Why are the Congress and several other parties opposing the project to redevelop Dharavi?

The state and the central government have gifted the project to their friend. The government should take note of public ire and cancel the award of the project. They should make amendments and start the tendering process again. The state government is trying to displace the native Dharavikars, who also operate micro industries.

Why do you think that the project would not benefit a large number of Dharavikars?

Based on the information from the 1995 survey, the space would be allotted for the rehabilitation of the local residents, but they would be relocated far away from Dharavi. There are many small-scale industries such as leather, cloth, pottery and poultry farming in Dharavi. The government should not erase the unique identity of Dharavi.