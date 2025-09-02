<p>Mumbai: The health of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=manoj%20jarange%20patil">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a>, who is undertaking a fast-unto-death demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC quota, has emerged as a major cause of concern as the protest entered its fifth day on Tuesday.</p><p>The government is making intense efforts to find a solution, with a series of meetings scheduled in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is set to hear petitions related to the protests.</p><p>The Marathas, who are eligible for the 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), are demanding inclusion under the OBC quota. The Maha Yuti government faces a difficult situation, as OBC groups have warned they would protest if the existing 27 per cent quota is diluted by including Marathas.</p>.Maratha quota | Manoj Jarange's stir not peaceful, ensure all Mumbai streets vacated by Sept 2: Bombay High Court.<p>Jarange-Patil, the face of the Maratha reservation campaign, has been staging a sit-in at the historic Azad Maidan since August 29. He is urging the government to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all eligible Marathas so that they can access reservation benefits under the OBC category. Kunbis, a predominantly agrarian community, are already listed as OBCs.</p><p>Following observations by the court, many protestors have begun leaving the site. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police issued a notice for vacating the Azad Maidan because of violation of conditions. The protest core committee members said that they will reply to the notice.</p>