Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jarange-Patil’s health raises alarm as Maratha quota protest enters fifth day

Protesters begin leaving Azad Maidan as the Bombay High Court weighs in, while the government scrambles to address demands for Kunbi caste certificates to unlock OBC reservation for Marathas.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewsHealth conditionMaratha quota stirManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us